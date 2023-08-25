Cardano Catalyst Testnet Goes Live, Here's Its Significance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano blockchain protocol has made another significant move as it has floated the Catalyst testnet for members of the public.

Essence of Project Catalyst testnet

The blockchain start-up behind the innovation, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) made the revelation on the X platform earlier today and said members of the public can now download the Catalyst code and actively participate in testing new features alongside the IOG Catalyst development team.

We're thrilled to announce that the Catalyst Testnet is officially launched. This means you can now download the Catalyst code and actively participate in testing new features alongside the IOG Catalyst development team.



Check out the documentation via https://t.co/XktIAO5NnG — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 25, 2023

Cardano's Project Catalyst is a revolutionary ideology that seeks to connect investors with innovative protocols in the ecosystem in a decentralized manner. Powered by smart contracts, at its core, Project Catalyst is spearheaded by the Cardano Treasury and is paraded simply as a driving engine to help expand the proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network.

Cardano is driving a massive growth agenda across multiple elements simultaneously. While a number of its innovations have already made their way to the public, the Project Catalyst mainnet launch is timed such that the majority of decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain are ready for the market.

As it is now live on testnet, Project Catalyst will receive all of the testing it requires to help improve its delivery and functionalities across the board.

More milestones underway

In its characteristic manner, Cardano has also released its weekly development report, which shows that a number of its other innovations recorded significant upgrades across the board. One of the most notable of these is the new version of the Hydra Head scaling solution that was launched in the course of the week.

The upgrade is labeled version 0.12.0, a significant update that brings support for Cardano node version 8.1.2. Besides Hydra, a visible makeover was done for the light wallet Lace, which has now been designed to showcase basic compatibility with Trezor Model T devices.