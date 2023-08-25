Cardano Catalyst Testnet Goes Live, Here's Its Significance

Fri, 08/25/2023 - 15:30
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano makes another ambitious dive with Project Catalyst testnet launch
Cardano Catalyst Testnet Goes Live, Here's Its Significance
The Cardano blockchain protocol has made another significant move as it has floated the Catalyst testnet for members of the public.

Essence of Project Catalyst testnet

The blockchain start-up behind the innovation, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) made the revelation on the X platform earlier today and said members of the public can now download the Catalyst code and actively participate in testing new features alongside the IOG Catalyst development team.

Cardano's Project Catalyst is a revolutionary ideology that seeks to connect investors with innovative protocols in the ecosystem in a decentralized manner. Powered by smart contracts, at its core, Project Catalyst is spearheaded by the Cardano Treasury and is paraded simply as a driving engine to help expand the proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network.

Cardano is driving a massive growth agenda across multiple elements simultaneously. While a number of its innovations have already made their way to the public, the Project Catalyst mainnet launch is timed such that the majority of decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain are ready for the market.

As it is now live on testnet, Project Catalyst will receive all of the testing it requires to help improve its delivery and functionalities across the board.

More milestones underway

In its characteristic manner, Cardano has also released its weekly development report, which shows that a number of its other innovations recorded significant upgrades across the board. One of the most notable of these is the new version of the Hydra Head scaling solution that was launched in the course of the week.

The upgrade is labeled version 0.12.0, a significant update that brings support for Cardano node version 8.1.2. Besides Hydra, a visible makeover was done for the light wallet Lace, which has now been designed to showcase basic compatibility with Trezor Model T devices.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

