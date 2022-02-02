Cardano-Based ADALend Scores Partnership with Robatz Network to Build Decentralized Lending Protocol

Wed, 02/02/2022
Vladislav Sopov
ADALend, a novel decentralized lending/borrowing protocol on Cardano (ADA)
The collaboration between the two teams is set to advance the user experience of the decentralized lending protocol for Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. The first joint releases by the two teams are expected to be rolled out as soon as Q1, 2022.

ADALend has entered into a partnership with Robatz Network

According to the official announcement shared by the team of ADALend, it has partnered with the Robatz Network platform that addresses the development of "out-of-the-box" solutions for various businesses.

With this partnership, ADALend's user inteface and user experience will be advanced. Also, Robatz Network's engineers will perform a comprehensive analysis of the platform, including its liquidity providing and on-chain swap module.

The updated protocol architecture of ADALend will be deployed in April 2022. Then, Robatz Network will implement a novel feature of ADALend's protocol, i.e., the ability of its users to authorize self-governed lending transactions seamlessly.

Robatz Network is well known because of its expertise in back-end, front-end and mobile development, with Ruby, React and Flutter in focus. Since 2020, it works in the Web3 segment with swarm algorithms, edge computing and blockchain.

Its suite of product includes both ready-made solutions for businesses and R&D initiatives.

Advanced decentralized lending for post-Basho Cardano (ADA)

With Robatz Network's products integrated, ADALend is going to become more and more attractive for unbanked no-coiners, crypto newbies and blockchain professionals.

ADALend introduces a wide array of cutting-edge DeFi practices to Cardano, such as LP pools, "yield farming," flash loans, decentralized on-chain peer-to-peer conversion of crypto assets and so on.

As covered by U.Today previously, ADALend now conducts a private presale of its tokens. In March 2022, it is going to have an initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on major Cardano-focused launchpads.

As we reported earlier today, Cardano (ADA) is set to undergo a crucial update on Feb. 4, 2022. Its block size and CPU resources will be increased as "transaction pipelining" goes live.

