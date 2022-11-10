Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 10

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is Cardano (ADA) ready to grow from current levels?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for November 10
The cryptocurrency market might have reached the oversold zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has followed the bounce back of most of the other coins, going up by 2.88%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

On the local time frame, Cardano (ADA) has found the local bottom at $0.31, followed by its false breakout. Thus, the rate has also broken the resistance at $0.3586, which means there is a high possibility of a further rise tomorrow if sellers do not seize the initiative.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as the bar is also about to close higher than yesterday's peak at $0.3766. In this regard, the correction may continue to $0.40, where buyers might face the first resistance.

ADA/BTC chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) might start to realize the accumulated energy if the candle fixes above the BTC 0.00002072 mark. All in all, it might be a prerequisite for a midterm rise to the closest resistance level at BTC 0.00002214.

ADA is trading at $0.3767 at press time.

article image
