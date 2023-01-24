Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24

Tue, 01/24/2023 - 19:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see correction of Cardano (ADA) soon?
Bulls are feeling bears' pressure as some cryptocurrencies are in the red area, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not join the list of rising coins, falling by 0.46%.

On the hourly chart, Cardano (ADA) is more bearish than bullish as the price has come back to the support level of $0.3726. If a breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a fall to $0.3650.

On the daily chart, the price keeps trading sideways as none of the sides has accumulated the power to seize the initiative.

However, if the decline continues to $0.37, traders can expect the decline to the $0.36 area within the next few days.

The situation is more positive on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The rate is located closer to the resistance than to the support  but it is too early to think about a breakout as the rate has not reached the resistance at 0.00001676 yet. If that happens, the growth could lead to the 0.00001750 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.3750 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

