Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24

Original U.Today article

Is it possible to see correction of Cardano (ADA) soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are feeling bears' pressure as some cryptocurrencies are in the red area, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not join the list of rising coins, falling by 0.46%.

On the hourly chart, Cardano (ADA) is more bearish than bullish as the price has come back to the support level of $0.3726. If a breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a fall to $0.3650.

On the daily chart, the price keeps trading sideways as none of the sides has accumulated the power to seize the initiative.

However, if the decline continues to $0.37, traders can expect the decline to the $0.36 area within the next few days.

The situation is more positive on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The rate is located closer to the resistance than to the support but it is too early to think about a breakout as the rate has not reached the resistance at 0.00001676 yet. If that happens, the growth could lead to the 0.00001750 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.3750 at press time.