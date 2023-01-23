Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23

Mon, 01/23/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Should traders expect drop of Solana (SOL) shortly?
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the gained initiative as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 4.13%.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the hourly chart, the price of Solana (SOL) has returned to the local support level of $24.06. If buyers cannot restore the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to the test of the $23.5 level tomorrow.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, the situation is also more bearish than bullish as the price is below the important $25 mark. If the candle closes near the support at $23.65, the impulse may continue to the zone of $22-$23. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

SOL/BTC chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) is trading sideways as the price is located in the middle of the channel, between the support at 0.0009881 and the resistance at 0.0011797.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 22

However, if bulls do not come back above the 0.0011 mark soon, the correction may continue to the 0.0010 mark.

SOL is trading at $24.28 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
01/23/2023 - 20:26
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Funds Keep Seeing Inflows as Crypto Market Ends Bearish Streak
01/23/2023 - 19:09
XRP Funds Keep Seeing Inflows as Crypto Market Ends Bearish Streak
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here’s Where Crypto Stolen by North Korea from Lazarus Group Actually Went
01/23/2023 - 17:30
Here’s Where Crypto Stolen by North Korea from Lazarus Group Actually Went
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya