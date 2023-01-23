Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the gained initiative as most of the coins are in the red zone.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 4.13%.

On the hourly chart, the price of Solana (SOL) has returned to the local support level of $24.06. If buyers cannot restore the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to the test of the $23.5 level tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the situation is also more bearish than bullish as the price is below the important $25 mark. If the candle closes near the support at $23.65, the impulse may continue to the zone of $22-$23. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) is trading sideways as the price is located in the middle of the channel, between the support at 0.0009881 and the resistance at 0.0011797.

However, if bulls do not come back above the 0.0011 mark soon, the correction may continue to the 0.0010 mark.

SOL is trading at $24.28 at press time.