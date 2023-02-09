Cardano (ADA) Leads in Development Activity as Big Valentine Upgrade Nears: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano is leading in terms of development activity, per GitHub data. It is outperforming blockchains such as Polkadot, Ethereum, Decentraland and Chainlink in 24-hour development activity.

GitHub Daily Development Activity:



#1: 778 Cardano

#2: 775 Vega Protocol

#3: 677 Polkadot / Kusama

#4: 636 Decentraland

#5: 549 Internet Computer

#6: 477 Ethereum

#7: 475 Klaytn

#8: 417 Holo

#9: 414 ChainLink

#10: 410 Status pic.twitter.com/CrLnEkUKIH — ProofofGitHub (@ProofofGitHub) February 9, 2023

This comes as Cardano builder IOG, in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation, announced the submission of an updated proposal to upgrade the Cardano pre-production environment to protocol v8.

Valentine upgrade nears

Cardano's big upgrade, the Valentine (SECP) upgrade, is getting closer. The upgrade for Cardano aims to advance blockchain interoperability while fostering secure cross-chain dApp development with Plutus.

Ads Ads

This upgrade comes to Cardano to foster secure cross-chain DApp development with #Plutus, while advancing blockchain interoperability.



Read more about what the Valentine upgrade brings to #Cardano here: https://t.co/1eEMl4S8rd — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) February 8, 2023

Valentine functionality is anticipated to be available in the preproduction environment on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. UTC. The Valentine (SECP) upgrade is tentatively scheduled to go live on the mainnet on Feb. 14, 2023, at 9:44:51 p.m. UTC.

While this upgrade is not as complex nor does it have such an impact across existing dApps, IOG, the Cardano Foundation, and EMURGO are ensuring readiness by working closely with key Cardano stakeholders (notably SPOs, dApps, and exchanges) that may need to prepare for the new capability.

As stated in an ecosystem readiness post, over 77% of SPOs are currently running the required new node, and 86% of blocks have been produced. This exceeds the target of 75% of produced blocks by the time of the upgrade.

The upgrade has been announced to the exchanges, and all dApps must be updated to work with the new protocol version.