Cardano (ADA) Leads in Development Activity as Big Valentine Upgrade Nears: Details

Thu, 02/09/2023 - 13:16
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano is outperforming major blockchains
Cardano (ADA) Leads in Development Activity as Big Valentine Upgrade Nears: Details
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano is leading in terms of development activity, per GitHub data. It is outperforming blockchains such as Polkadot, Ethereum, Decentraland and Chainlink in 24-hour development activity.

This comes as Cardano builder IOG, in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation, announced the submission of an updated proposal to upgrade the Cardano pre-production environment to protocol v8.

Related
Cardano Among Top Three Chains with Highest Daily Development Activity

Valentine upgrade nears

Cardano's big upgrade, the Valentine (SECP) upgrade, is getting closer. The upgrade for Cardano aims to advance blockchain interoperability while fostering secure cross-chain dApp development with Plutus.

Valentine functionality is anticipated to be available in the preproduction environment on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. UTC. The Valentine (SECP) upgrade is tentatively scheduled to go live on the mainnet on Feb. 14, 2023, at 9:44:51 p.m. UTC.

While this upgrade is not as complex nor does it have such an impact across existing dApps, IOG, the Cardano Foundation, and EMURGO are ensuring readiness by working closely with key Cardano stakeholders (notably SPOs, dApps, and exchanges) that may need to prepare for the new capability.

As stated in an ecosystem readiness post, over 77% of SPOs are currently running the required new node, and 86% of blocks have been produced. This exceeds the target of 75% of produced blocks by the time of the upgrade.

The upgrade has been announced to the exchanges, and all dApps must be updated to work with the new protocol version.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin's Death Cross Looms on Weekly Chart as BTC Price Falls Below $23K
02/09/2023 - 14:05
Bitcoin's Death Cross Looms on Weekly Chart as BTC Price Falls Below $23K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Tokens Actively Bought by This Fund Amid 7% Drop in SHIB Price
02/09/2023 - 13:48
Shiba Inu Tokens Actively Bought by This Fund Amid 7% Drop in SHIB Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Top-Tier Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Receives Million of DOGE, Could It Be Sign of Selling?
02/09/2023 - 13:00
Top-Tier Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Receives Million of DOGE, Could It Be Sign of Selling?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan