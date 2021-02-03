Cardano (ADA) Implements Goguen Specifications in Testnet, ADA Inches Closer to $0.45

Vladislav Sopov
Cardano (ADA) blockchain is on the verge of first testnet implementation of post-Shelley token functionality
Cardano (ADA) Implements Goguen Specifications in Testnet, ADA Inches Closer to $0.45
Contents

Input Output Hong Kong, a development team tasked with building Cardano (ADA) blockchain solutions, announced a major update of Cardano's testnet. With this hardfork, named Mary, Cardano (ADA) begins experimenting with Goguen-specific token minting mechanisms.

Cardano (ADA) becomes multi-asset network: Introducing Mary

As per the latest tweet by Input Output HK, today, Feb. 3, 2021, Cardano (ADA) is going to implement a crucial testnet update dubbed Mary. The testnet will be hardforked to introduce Goguen's native token.

Cardano (ADA) activates Mary testnet hardfork
As a result, Cardano (ADA) becomes a multi-asset network. This update is among the last ones before the mainnet upgrade scheduled to arrive later this month.

Cardano's (ADA) Goguen era will herald two main achievements for this "Ethereum killer." Control over blockchain mechanisms will migrate to staking pools. But most important is the fact that Cardano (ADA) becomes a programmatic blockchain: its smart contracts will be able to empower decentralized applications.

As covered by U.Today previously, Charles Hoskinson, IOHK CEO, announced that Q1, 2021, would be a period of intensified stress tests of Cardano's (ADA) new functions.

Cardano's (ADA) price rally continues

Major stress tests of Plutusthe Cardano-specific smart contracts environmentare scheduled to arrive in March 2021. Thus, the full-stack rollout of smart contracts functionality on fully decentralized Cardano (ADA) is right around the corner.

Meanwhile, the price of ADA, the core native asset of Cardano (ADA) blockchain, refuses to stop its impressive bullish run. Yesterday, on Feb. 2, 2021, it almost touched the magnificent $0.45 level unseen since January 2018, according to Coingecko's charts.

At press time, despite retracing slightly, the ADA price is still in the green zone, thanks to the unparalleled 107 percent rally this asset witnessed in the last 30 days.

