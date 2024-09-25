Cardano (ADA) Hits First Major Breakthrough in Weeks, "Something Big Is Coming" for Shibizens, SHIB Team Says; Binance to List 6 New Crypto Trading Pairs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Cardano (ADA) hits first major breakthrough in weeks

The broader crypto market is currently sailing in a sea of green, and so is Cardano ; over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data, ADA token has managed to spike by 4.65%, reaching $0.3858. This increase has pushed its market capitalization to $13.48 billion, helping Cardano make an epic return to the top 10 most capitalized digital currencies. Previously, Cardano fell out of this ranking due to increased interest in Tron (TRX), which rose significantly in market sentiment. The recent surge marks a promising milestone for ADA investors. However, it remains unknown whether Cardano will be able to maintain this position for long.

"Something big is coming" for Shibizens, SHIB team says, sharing mysterious message

In a recent X post , Lucie, the pseudonymous marketing lead for the Shiba Inu project, has shared a "mysterious message" that Shibizens are buzzing about. The message reads "Something big is coming!" hinting at a groundbreaking project in the works. However, despite the excitement, no one knows exactly what this revolutionary project will be. Adding to the speculation, Lucie concluded her X post with a question: "Will it be ShibMarketplace, Shibahub or Treat or a whole new world?" At the moment, the SHIB team is actively working on multiple projects, such as the SHIB Metaverse and a layer-3 blockchain on Shibarium. This year, they have implemented two major hard forks on Shibarium to enhance its performance, reduce gas fees and improve the user experience.

