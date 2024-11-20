Cardano (ADA) Becomes Best Performer in Top 100 After 15% Price Pump

Advertisement

Cardano (ADA), the second-largest PoS network, saw its core native cryptocurrency rocketing in the last week. In the last 24 hours, it surged by over 15%. ADA is ready to replace Lido Staked Ether (LSTETH) as the ninth crypto by capitalization.

Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM) leave all of top 100 cryptos in the dust

Cardano (ADA), the native cryptocurrency of the eponymous proof-of-stake blockchain, becomes the top gainer among the 100 largest digital assets. In the last 24 hours, its price jumped by 15,1% and exceeded $0.84 per coin. The net market cap of the project eyes $30 billion, CoinGecko says.

Image by CoinGecko

Cardano's (ADA) 24-hour trading volume is over $3.7 billion. In total, over $7 million in Cardano (ADA) positions were erased due to liquidations. About 70% of this volume are short positions.

The last time Cardano (ADA) was trading over $0.84 was in April 2022, before the collapse of the Terra/Luna ecosystem and associated crypto price plunge. ADA price's all-time high was registered over $3 in September 2021. In the last seven days, the ADA price surged by 50%.

A the same time, Stellar Lumens (XLM), another veteran altcoin in the top league, also celebrated a double-digit price upsurge. The XLM price more than doubled in the last week, and the asset is ready to replace popular meme coin Pepe (PEPE) as the 22th largest crypto.

As covered by U.Today previously, the upsurge of Cardano (ADA) price is accompanied by surging whale activity.

Ethereum (ETH) hits new low against Bitcoin (BTC)

The number of large-sized transfers of ADA reached 8,900 in the last week, which marks the six-month high for this indicator.

As Bitcoin (BTC) surged above $94,000, almost the entire cryptocurrency segment is in green. However, Ethereum (ETH), the largest cryptocurrency, still fails to benefit from the rally. Today, ETH/BTC rates dropped below 0.033 which equals 30 Ethers per Bitcoin.

Ethereum (ETH) has not been so cheap in a pair with the orange coin since April 2021. Ether's lack of performance suggests the possibility of an altcoin season following Bitcoin's (BTC) parabolic run, the crypto community admits.