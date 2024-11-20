Cardano (ADA) Whales Wake up From Their Sleep En Masse

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A notable decoupling of Cardano from the altcoin market has been fueled by an increase in whale activity and transaction volume. On-chain data indicates that ADA's transaction volume reached a seven-month high this week at $52.26 billion. At the same time, the quantity of whale transactions — worth more than $100,000 — surpassed 8,900 for the second week in a row, hitting a six-month high.

The ADA breakout momentum is being fueled by these metrics, which highlight an intensifying accumulation phase by large holders. The price chart shows that ADA's recent performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. The token, which is now trading at about $0.83, has risen above significant resistance levels. The fact that ADA is getting close to its eight-month high versus Bitcoin — a level not seen since June — makes this move noteworthy.

In the past during a comparable setup, such increased whale and transactional activity came before a +26% spike in the ADA/BTC pairing. Additionally, the technical indicators show strength. With volumes sharply rising to support the breakout, Cardano has smashed through its moving averages. Despite approaching overbought levels, the rising Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that bullish sentiment is still strong and supports the current momentum.

Advertisement

Around $0.56 and $0.44, which could stabilize ADA in the event of a correction, are important support levels on the downside. These areas have seen a lot of historical activity, making them possible places for buyers to accumulate wealth. A clear break above $0.85 might open the door for a rally toward the psychological barrier of $1.00.

In the near future, such a scenario seems likely given the current on-chain activity and whale interest. In summary, Cardano may continue on its upward trajectory given its recent decoupling and whale activity. Investors should keep a careful eye on transaction volume and whale activity, as these indicators will probably determine ADA's next course of action. If the trend continues, ADA may establish itself as one of the market's best-performing assets.