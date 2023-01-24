Can Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum Make Strong Bid for 2023?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In 2022, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant surge in the value of Polygon (MATIC) as a result of increased interest in its Layer 2 ecosystem. This drew the attention of various businesses and investors, leading to MATIC's inclusion among the top 10 assets with the highest market capitalization. However, Polygon is not the only player in the Layer 2 arena. It currently faces competition from two major rivals, Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum, which have the potential to experience noteworthy growth in usage by 2023.

Before delving deeper into the potential of these networks, it is important to provide an explanation of what a Layer 2 is. This term refers to scalability solutions for cryptocurrency networks. The objective of Layer 2 is to enhance the capacity to process transactions outside of the primary blockchain, also known as Layer 1, without the need for modifications to the underlying network.

The implementation of Layer 2 technology is of great significance as scalability is one of the most pressing challenges currently faced by cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH). Given the crucial role scalability plays in the development of the industry, it is not surprising that competitors have emerged in the field of Layer 2 networks. This is particularly evident in the case of Ethereum, just as it was for Bitcoin (BTC) in the past. In this context, it is important to gain a deeper understanding of these competing solutions.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism is a Layer 2 solution built on the Ethereum blockchain, which leverages the security and network stability of the market-leading altcoin. It aims to enhance the scalability of the Ethereum ecosystem through the use of optimistic rollups. This technology can be described as an advancement of sidechains, which are trustless, permissionless and do not require guardians. Additionally, Optimism also offers incremental implementation of features such as EVM equivalence.

For optimal performance of transactions on a Layer 2 network, a connection between the two layers is required. The primary responsibility of Layer 1 (Ethereum) is to ensure the security, decentralization and availability of data. Meanwhile, Layer 2 (Optimism) aims to alleviate network congestion by enhancing the processing capacity of financial transactions.

Arbitrum

Similar to Optimism, Arbitrum is a Layer 2 solution that employs optimistic rollups to achieve greater scalability on the Ethereum network. A key differentiator of Arbitrum is that it incorporates privacy features into Ethereum's smart contracts. Additionally, Arbitrum offers a user-friendly platform for developing decentralized applications, enabling developers to create dApps without complexity.

One of the key benefits of Layer 2 technology is its flexibility. It can be utilized for a wide range of applications, including games, e-commerce, financial services and voting systems, without the need to be concerned about scalability limitations.

Do Optimism and Arbitrum have great potential?

The scalability solutions offered by both Optimism and Arbitrum have already been adopted by major protocols on the cryptocurrency market, such as Aave, Curve Finance and Uniswap. This demonstrates the potential for growth in usage and increased adoption in the future.

Another noteworthy aspect is that on Jan. 7, the combined daily transfers on Optimism and Arbitrum were just 16,000 fewer than the total daily transactions on Ethereum, per data from Delphi. Furthermore, on the same day, Optimism recorded an all-time high for daily transactions at 691,000, reflecting a strong performance that has been observed since March 2022.

As the use of Layer 2 networks continues to grow, and the demand for scalability on the Ethereum blockchain remains high, it is likely that 2023 will be a pivotal year for adoption and partnerships for Optimism and Arbitrum, as these solutions have the potential to address key challenges in the industry and drive further innovation in the field of blockchain technology.