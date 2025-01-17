Advertisement
    Camino Network Sees Its CAM Token Listed by Major Exchanges MEXC, Gate.io

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Web3 travel ecosystem Camino Network shares details of its token debut on major CEXes Gate.io and MEXC
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 14:28
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Camino Network, one of the first global Web3 travel ecosystems, finally has its CAM core native cryptocurrency listed by tier-1 CEXes Gate.io and MEXC. The platform also exceeds its number of partners to unlock more utility for travelers across the globe.

    Camino Network's token CAM debuts on MEXC, Gate.io exchanges

    CAM, a core utility cryptocurrency of Camino Network, a pioneering Web3-centric travel ecosystem, has made it to two major centralized crypto exchanges. Starting today, Jan. 17, 2025, the token will be available for traders on spot platforms.

    On both exchanges, the token is available for trading in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest USD-pegged stablecoin.

    The listing of CAM on major exchanges by MEXC and Gate.io will expand access to CAM and to Camino Network and deepen the token’s liquidity. In turn, these developments are set to raise awareness of the rapid progress Camino is making in its goal to transform the travel industry using Web3 technology.

    Thomas Stirnimann, Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, highlights that the first CEX listings are a culmination of progress in community growth and tech:

    With validators and partners on nearly every continent before launch, Camino Network stands apart from other projects. Our next step is clear: driving continued growth to connect all travel on-chain.

    The exchange listings follow from seed and presale  rounds that raised a total of $10 million to build out Camino Network’s infrastructure. With its mainnet now live and more than 100 travel industry validators and 200 businesses active, the stage is set for the next phase of Camino’s global growth, powered by the CAM token.

    Bringing travel heavyweights and tourism fans to Web3: What is Camino Network?

    Matt Law, Chief Commercial Officer of Outlier Ventures, one of the VC firms backing Camino Network, is excited by the recent accomplishment of his company:

    Camino Network's innovative approach to integrating blockchain technology within the travel industry is transformative, creating an ecosystem that enhances efficiency, security, and transparency in travel transactions. Their commitment to open-source solutions and unified travel data standards positions them as a pioneering force in the Web3 travel ecosystem and we are proud to have them in our portfolio through our Ascent Program.

    Within the thriving Camino ecosystem, CAM is used to facilitate transactions. Furthermore, CAM is essential for executing on-chain travel operations and a requirement for participating in decision-making processes. Validators can earn CAM rewards for helping to secure the network. Travelers, meanwhile, can gain access to exclusive offers and discounts from holiday providers, including airlines and hotels, by holding CAM tokens.

    Camino Network is the first L1 built specifically for the $11 trillion travel industry. It aims to solve critical industry pain points, including high payment fees, slow settlements and complex reconciliations. The network is already processing real business transactions, with hundreds of brands building dApps and Web3 travel B2B and B2C products.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

