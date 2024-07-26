    Bybit Launches USDC Campaign for Traders

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Airdrops, lucky draws, stacking and prize pool of 60,000 USDC, among other rewards
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 15:22
    Bybit Launches USDC Campaign for Traders
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a promotional USDC campaign as the latter becomes the first stablecoin to be officially approved by the EU. 

    Advertisement

    The campaign started on July 24 at 10:00 a.m. UTC and will run until Aug. 22. 

    Bybit will offer various promotions, like airdrops, lucky draws and high APR, on USDC staking. 

    HOT Stories
    Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn: Details
    'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Elon Musk's X Removes Bitcoin Hashmoji, Community Left Buzzing
    Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team

    Related
    Evolution of Tap-to-Earn Games: Bybit Exchange Holds Livestream
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 15:40
    Evolution of Tap-to-Earn Games: Bybit Exchange Holds Livestream
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    New users get a 10 USDC airdrop for purchasing 100 USDC through P2P and Fiat Deposit. The campaign also includes lucky draws, with 30,000 USDC in rewards, where engaging in deposit activities increases winning chances.

     "USDC's approval by the EU is not just a regulatory win; it's a step forward in securing a stable and reliable digital economy. Our campaign is tailored to give extra opportunities to clients who use USC and encourages a deeper understanding and utilization of this pivotal asset," said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit.

    Participants need to make a net deposit of at least 200 USDC and trade a minimum of 1,000 USDC in spot pairs or futures contracts. Successful traders can share a grand prize pool of 60,000 USDC.

    Additionally, new users can enjoy 500% APR on USDC staking for the first three days.

    #Bybit
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Worldcoin (WLD) Price Surges 10% Amid Huge Update
    Jul 26, 2024 - 15:15
    Worldcoin (WLD) Price Surges 10% Amid Huge Update
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Last Seen Under $10,000 Four Years Ago Today
    Jul 26, 2024 - 15:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Last Seen Under $10,000 Four Years Ago Today
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Is Solana's (SOL) Head and Shoulders Pattern Ready? What It Means
    Jul 26, 2024 - 15:15
    Is Solana's (SOL) Head and Shoulders Pattern Ready? What It Means
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Disney Officially Enters Metaverse Market Through Carrieverse
    Finnovex Middle East 2024: Beyond Boundaries – Reinventing Finance Through Hyper Connected Ecosystems in the Middle East
    India Digital Financefrontier: Fintech Unleashed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Worldcoin (WLD) Price Surges 10% Amid Huge Update
    Bitcoin (BTC) Last Seen Under $10,000 Four Years Ago Today
    Is Solana's (SOL) Head and Shoulders Pattern Ready? What It Means
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD