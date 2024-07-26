Bybit Launches USDC Campaign for Traders

Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a promotional USDC campaign as the latter becomes the first stablecoin to be officially approved by the EU.

The campaign started on July 24 at 10:00 a.m. UTC and will run until Aug. 22.

Bybit will offer various promotions, like airdrops, lucky draws and high APR, on USDC staking.

New users get a 10 USDC airdrop for purchasing 100 USDC through P2P and Fiat Deposit. The campaign also includes lucky draws, with 30,000 USDC in rewards, where engaging in deposit activities increases winning chances.

"USDC's approval by the EU is not just a regulatory win; it's a step forward in securing a stable and reliable digital economy. Our campaign is tailored to give extra opportunities to clients who use USC and encourages a deeper understanding and utilization of this pivotal asset," said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit.

Participants need to make a net deposit of at least 200 USDC and trade a minimum of 1,000 USDC in spot pairs or futures contracts. Successful traders can share a grand prize pool of 60,000 USDC.

Additionally, new users can enjoy 500% APR on USDC staking for the first three days.