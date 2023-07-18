Bullish Bitcoin Signal: SEC Acknowledges Another ETF Proposal

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 05:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC’s recent acknowledgement of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF proposal—complete with a ticker symbol and a switch to the Nasdaq exchange—marks another bullish step for Bitcoin
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially acknowledged another Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) proposal, providing a bullish signal for Bitcoin. This time, the acknowledgment comes for Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF, the last among a string of recent applications.

Notably, Valkyrie is the only applicant in the current round to have selected a ticker symbol for their ETF:BRRR. 

Last month, Valkyrie altered its Bitcoin Fund prospectus, shifting their exchange to Nasdaq.

This decision aligns them with BlackRock, another major player in the financial market.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC is now actively engaged in assessing a number of new Bitcoin ETF applications. This wave of interest by leading firms marks a significant moment in the digital currency's history. With major firms including BlackRock, VanEck, Invesco/Galaxy Digital, Fidelity, and WisdomTree all entering the race for ETF approval, Bitcoin stands on the brink of increased adoption and potential mainstream acceptance. 

With the SEC's acknowledgment of Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF, the gates appear wide open for Bitcoin ETFs, sending optimistic waves through the crypto industry.

The potential approval of a spot ETF, could be seen as a bullish signal for Bitcoin for a few reasons. A spot ETF would purchase and hold actual Bitcoin, and its price would be based on the current—or “spot”—price of Bitcoin in the market. The endorsement of a Bitcoin spot ETF by a regulatory body like the SEC would send a strong signal of legitimacy and acceptance of the cryptocurrency. Moreover, the approval would likely bring a new influx of capital into the Bitcoin market. 

