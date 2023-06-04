BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 4

Original U.Today article

Which coins from top 10 list are ready to rise shortly?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is neither bullish nor bearish, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, today's slight drop has not affected the general position of Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily chart. The rate keeps trading in the wide channel, getting energy for a further sharp move.

However, if buyers can hold the price above $27,000, there is a chance to see an upward move to the $27,500 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,158 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Cardano (ADA) is looking bullish as the rate is on the way to the resistance at $0.3846. If closure happens near that mark, there is a chance to see a price blast to the $0.39 area. The selling volume has declined, which means that buyers are more powerful than sellers at the moment.

ADA is trading at $0.3808 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed ADA, going up by 0.12%.

Image by TradingView

Unlike Cardano (ADA), the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is not ready to grow or decline as the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy yet. The nearest level that traders should pay attention to is $308. If the bar fixes above it, the growth is likely to continue to the $312 zone.

BNB is trading at $306.9 at press time.