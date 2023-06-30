Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 30

Fri, 06/30/2023 - 14:14
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can rise of Bitcoin (BTC) continue?
Bulls are getting back in the game, as most of the coins are again in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.53% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the recently formed channel. At the moment, traders should focus on the $31,000 zone. If the candle closes above it, the growth can continue to the $31,500 area on the weekend.

On the bigger time frame, the price of BTC has once again tried to fix above the $31,000 mark. The rate has almost touched a resistance level at $31,458. If the return to that mark does not happen today, there is a chance to see ongoing sideways trading between $30,000 and $31,000.

Such a scenario is relevant within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps looking bullish; however, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens far from the previous candle peak at $31,458, sellers might locally seize the initiative that can lead to a drop to the $30,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,790 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

