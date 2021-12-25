BTC, DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for December 25

Original U.Today article

Which cryptocurrencies can come back to the bull run?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with the slight correction of the cryptocurrency market as almost all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone. Solana (SOL) is the only exception to the rule, going up by 1.20%.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 0.32% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above the vital mark at $50,000, which means that there is a good chance to see the continued rise next week.

If such a scenario comes true, the rate of the main crypto can reach the resistance level at $53,300 within the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $50,798 at press time.

DOGE/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the price of DOGE has gone up by almost 2% since yesterday.

Despite today's price rise, DOGE remains trading in a wide channel between the support at $0.1310 and the resistance at $0.2204.

Currently, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation, which means that ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1893 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has not followed DOGE, declining by 3% over the last day.

SHIB is trying to rise after yesterday's drop against the low buying trading volume. Until SHIB is trading above the support at $0.00002952, bulls dominate over bears. However, buyers need to come back to the resistance at $0.00005435 and break this level to continue the mid-term growth.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003722 at press time.

FLOKI/USD

FLOKI is the biggest loser from the list, going down by 4%.

FLOKI is trading similarly to SHIB as the rate of the meme coin also remains above the support at $0.0001150. However, if bears break it and fix below, the fall may lead the price to the crucial area around $0.00001 shortly. Such price action is relevant until the end of the month.

FLOKI is trading at $0.0001232 at press time.