Original U.Today article

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15

Price Predictions
Sat, 01/15/2022 - 14:38
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the time come for the cryptocurrency market to return to the bullish trend?
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has begun with the continued bounceback of the cryptocurrency market as the major coins remain in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The weekend has begun positively for Bitcoin (BTC) as the main crypto has risen by 1.60%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

At the moment, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading between the support at $39,573 and the resistance at $45,478. Ongoing sideways trading is also confirmed by the low volume, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

Related
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 14

In this case, if the rate starts coming back to the support, there are high chances to see its breakout and a sharp drop to $38,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,704 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the only falling coin from the list today, going down by 1.88% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is approaching the resistance level at $0.2204 against the increased buying trading volume. If the daily candle fixes above this area, the rise to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.25 may continue.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 12

Such a scenario is rather more likely for the mid-term than for intraday trading. All in all, one needs to pay attention to the situation around the important mark of $0.20.

DOGE is trading at $0.1871 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has risen by 1.30% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB could not keep the rise going after it bounced back to the zone of the most liquidity at $0.00002768. If bulls cannot hold the initiative and the rate goes below the psychological mark of $0.000030, the price may once again test the support level at $0.00002537 within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003079 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #SHIB Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Tether (USDT) No Longer Dominant Ether-Based Stablecoin: Data
01/15/2022 - 14:46
Tether (USDT) No Longer Dominant Ether-Based Stablecoin: Data
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Implied Volatility Eyes Historical Lows, Here's What This Means
01/15/2022 - 14:30
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Implied Volatility Eyes Historical Lows, Here's What This Means
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Nike-Owned NFT Studio to Release Self-Updating Clones in 2022: Details
01/15/2022 - 14:17
Nike-Owned NFT Studio to Release Self-Updating Clones in 2022: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov