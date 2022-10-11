Original U.Today article

BTC and XRP Price Analysis for October 11

Tue, 10/11/2022 - 13:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can remain more powerful than Bitcoin (BTC)?
Bears are giving no chances to bulls as the prices of most of the coins keep falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the situation has not changed since yesterday as Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading around the vital $19,000 mark. This level is crucial for bulls as, if they lose it, this could lead to a sharp decline to the next support at $18,000. In addition, the volume is low, which means that the main crypto is far from a possible bounceback.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,073 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost much more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a price change of -6.39%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a sharp fall, XRP has not entered the midterm bearish zone as the rate is above the $0.44 mark.

However, if buyers cannot seize the initiative soon and return the price above $0.50, one can expect a fast downward move within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.4873 at press time.

article image
