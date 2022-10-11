BTC and XRP Price Analysis for October 11

Bears are giving no chances to bulls as the prices of most of the coins keep falling.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, the situation has not changed since yesterday as Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading around the vital $19,000 mark. This level is crucial for bulls as, if they lose it, this could lead to a sharp decline to the next support at $18,000. In addition, the volume is low, which means that the main crypto is far from a possible bounceback.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,073 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has lost much more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a price change of -6.39%.
Despite a sharp fall, XRP has not entered the midterm bearish zone as the rate is above the $0.44 mark.
However, if buyers cannot seize the initiative soon and return the price above $0.50, one can expect a fast downward move within the next few days.
XRP is trading at $0.4873 at press time.