Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 11

The bearish trend continues on the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 6.20% over the lsat 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, Cardano (ADA) has formed the local support level at $0.3915 after its false breakout. If buyers can keep the rise, there are chances to see a return to the vital zone at $0.40 by the end of the day.
On the bigger time frame, the price of Cardano (ADA) has broken the support level at $0.4019. Until the rate is below it, bears remain more powerful than bulls. At the moment, one should pay close attention to $0.40 as it is the tipping point.
A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart as the current breakout of the $0.4019 level may be a prerequisite for a further decline. However, it is too early to think about that as one needs to wait until the candle closes.
ADA is trading at $0.3965 at press time.