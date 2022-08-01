BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 1

August has started with the correction of the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are trading in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is going down by 1.43% since yesterday.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has successfully bounced off the $23,000 mark, which means that bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.
If bears cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, a slight rise might lead to the test of the $24,000 area within the next few days.
Bitcoin is trading at $23,396 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is falling the least from the list as it has declined around 1%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is located under bears' pressure after the failed attempt to fix above the vital $300 mark. From another point of view, the price is above the $273 level, which means that bulls have the chance to keep the upward move going. At the moment, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $280-$290 so one of the sides could accumulate more energy for a further move.
Binance Coin is trading at $286.50 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser today, falling by 2.60% over the previous 24 hours.
On the daily time frame, Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish as the price does not show any prerequisites for either a rise or fall. Trading around the $0.50 area remains the more likely price action until the end of the week.
ADA is trading at $0.5160 at press time.