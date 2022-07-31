BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 31

Original U.Today article

Can the cryptocurrency market remain bullish on the first days of August?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins faced a correction period on the last day of the week.

BTC/USD

Despite the slight decline, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 5.19% over the last 7 days.

On the weekly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) looks bullish as the rate stays above the $23,000 mark. If bulls can hold the initiative, one can expect a continued rise to the $25,000 zone on the first days of the upcoming month.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,710 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained even more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate has grown by almost 8%.

Ethereum (ETH) has continued the rise after the false breakout of the mirror level at $1,476. In this case, the more likely scenario is a test of the $1,900-$2,000 area within the next days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,711 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is showing the same growth as Ethereum (ETH), rising by 8%.

XRP is trading near its resistance level at $0.3893 on the weekly chart. If the candle closes above this mark, there is a high possibility to see a sharp upward move to the $0.40 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3895 at press time.