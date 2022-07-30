BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 30

Original U.Today article

Can market stay bullish on last days of July?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with continued bulls' dominance as all the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps slowly approaching the resistance level at $25,400 on the daily chart. The price has fixed above the $24,000 mark, which means that bulls totally control the situation on the market. In this case, one should expect a test of the $25,000 zone next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,523 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5.47%.

DOGE is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is also on the way to the resistance at $0.07759. Furthermore, the buying volume has increased, confirming bulls' power. Respectively, a breakout of the aforementioned level might lead to a sharp rise to $0.08 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.07204 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained the most value on today's list, rocketing by almost 7%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking better than DOGE as the price is located very close to the resistance level. If buyers can hold the $0.000012 mark, a test of the $0.000013 area is only a matter of time.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001237 at press time.