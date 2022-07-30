BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 30

The weekend has started with continued bulls' dominance as all the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 4% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps slowly approaching the resistance level at $25,400 on the daily chart. The price has fixed above the $24,000 mark, which means that bulls totally control the situation on the market. In this case, one should expect a test of the $25,000 zone next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $24,523 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5.47%.
DOGE is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is also on the way to the resistance at $0.07759. Furthermore, the buying volume has increased, confirming bulls' power. Respectively, a breakout of the aforementioned level might lead to a sharp rise to $0.08 soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.07204 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained the most value on today's list, rocketing by almost 7%.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking better than DOGE as the price is located very close to the resistance level. If buyers can hold the $0.000012 mark, a test of the $0.000013 area is only a matter of time.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001237 at press time.