BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 30

Sat, 07/30/2022 - 14:11
Denys Serhiichuk
Can market stay bullish on last days of July?
The weekend has started with continued bulls' dominance as all the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 4% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps slowly approaching the resistance level at $25,400 on the daily chart. The price has fixed above the $24,000 mark, which means that bulls totally control the situation on the market. In this case, one should expect a test of the $25,000 zone next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,523 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5.47%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is also on the way to the resistance at $0.07759. Furthermore, the buying volume has increased, confirming bulls' power. Respectively, a breakout of the aforementioned level might lead to a sharp rise to $0.08 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.07204 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained the most value on today's list, rocketing by almost 7%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking better than DOGE as the price is located very close to the resistance level. If buyers can hold the $0.000012 mark, a test of the $0.000013 area is only a matter of time.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001237 at press time.

