Bridge Champ to Host Online Tournaments with NFT Integrations in 2022: Details

Bridge Champ, a decentralized bridge gaming protocol, shares the details of its 2022 roadmap: tournaments, NFTs, beta testing and more

Bridge Champ, a blockchain-based bridge gaming simulator, is going to jump on the NFT bandwagon and start closed beta testing in 2022.

Bridge Champ releases 2022 roadmap: What is in the cards?

According to the official announcement shared by the Bridge Champ team, its updated roadmap for 2022 includes a variety of milestones in development and marketing.

The launch of in-game AI-powered bots for a high-level bridge is the first milestone: the bots are set to go live as soon as April 2022.

In May 2022, the Bridge Champ team plans to unveil its mobile applications for various devices. Thus, it will be the first mobile bridge simulator that leverages blockchain-based instruments.

By Q3, 2022, Bridge Champ is going to implement its most crucial advance for the year, i.e., NFT registration for achievements. Its players will therefore be able to have their in-game progress certified by exclusive NFTs.

Newbies and highly skilled players will be able to take part in on-chain battles and tournaments scheduled for late Q2, 2022.

IGNIS rewards for bridge professionals

Gameplay experience of Bridge Champ will be reconsidered in Q4, 2022. The team is going to enable beta testing of a teaching module and social network integration.

Then, Bridge Champ ecosystem will explore opportunities to integrate other casual games. IGNIS, a core native cryptocurrency of Ignis blockchain and Jelurida's Ardor ecosystem, will be accepted here as an in-game currency alongside fiat money.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bridge Champ is the first-ever protocol that brings the "chess of cards" to the 100% decentralized ecosystem of the Ardor and Ignis blockchains.