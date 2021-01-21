ENG
BREAKING: New Acting SEC Chair Named

Thu, 01/21/2021 - 19:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee has been named as the agency's new acting chair
BREAKING: New Acting SEC Chair Named
President Joe Biden has named Democrat Allison Herren Lee as the new acting chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a Jan. 21 press release

While commenting on the appointment, Chair Lee mentioned that the securities watchdog would continue its work of protecting investors:

I have tremendous respect for my colleagues on the Commission and the exceptional staff across the agency, and look forward to working closely with them. Together we will continue the agency’s work of protecting investors and ensuring market integrity.  

Lee has replaced Republican Elad Roisman who was appointed as the agency's interim chairman following the departure of Jay Clayton back in December.      

Biden's recent nomination of former CFTC chair Gary Gensler is subject to a future Senate confirmation.   

