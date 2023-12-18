Advertisement
AD

BONK Faces Major Drawdown, Subtle Revival Plan Plotted

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
With BONK in bearish slump, its Santa giveaway might change its price outlook
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 08:31
BONK Faces Major Drawdown, Subtle Revival Plan Plotted
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana’s star meme coin, BONK, is facing a major drawdown today, a sustained reversal that has stumped its eclectic growth since the start of this month. At the time of writing, BONK is changing hands for $0.00002116, up 1.06% in 24 hours, an uptick achieved after the token had dropped by more than 10% earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Related
Bonk (BONK) Lost 40% of Its Value in 3 Days: Can It Recover?

While price gains and falls are considered a major part of a coin’s growth, BONK has a subtle plan that might help achieve a major reversal in its price trends. The digital currency unveiled its Santa fest, which entails several activities users need to engage in to be eligible for rewards this holiday season.

Some of the listed activities include making a purchase within Silicon Valley Bonk through an eligible wallet, depositing at least 1 SOL in BONKbot through an eligible wallet and interacting with BONK Swap in three ways, including token swapping, DeFi routing and DCA utilization. 

Advertisement

The activities also include downloading the BONK dApp on Solana’s mobile phone Saga and playing some of the games there. The free BONK for users can be claimed through the dApp via the Saga Genesis Pass.

Driving BONK utility

The goal of the Santa activity and giveaway is to boost the utility of BONK in a way that can trigger massive sentiment around the meme coin ecosystem.

Related
Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Scores New Price ATH After Epic 750% Surge

While BONK is not entirely on par with Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of transaction count and burning activities, campaigns of this nature are essential, especially at times of a bearish takeover.

Though BONK is in a correction mode, it has pulled off different surprises all year round to guarantee some of its backers that it can achieve outstanding growth moving forward. Despite the latest sell-offs, BONK’s six-month growth is pegged at 6,414%.

#Bonk
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic $110 Million Whale Activity Amid 275% On-Chain Spike
2023/12/18 08:45
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic $110 Million Whale Activity Amid 275% On-Chain Spike
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Crypto Rugpulls, Analyst Predicts
2023/12/18 08:45
SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Crypto Rugpulls, Analyst Predicts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bonk (BONK) Lost 40% of Its Value in 3 Days: Can It Recover?
2023/12/18 08:45
Bonk (BONK) Lost 40% of Its Value in 3 Days: Can It Recover?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

BONK Faces Major Drawdown, Subtle Revival Plan Plotted
BONK Faces Major Drawdown, Subtle Revival Plan Plotted
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic $110 Million Whale Activity Amid 275% On-Chain Spike
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic $110 Million Whale Activity Amid 275% On-Chain Spike
SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Crypto Rugpulls, Analyst Predicts
SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Crypto Rugpulls, Analyst Predicts
Bonk (BONK) Lost 40% of Its Value in 3 Days: Can It Recover?
Bonk (BONK) Lost 40% of Its Value in 3 Days: Can It Recover?
XRP Price Analysis for December 17
XRP Price Analysis for December 17
Cardano Founder Denounces XRP Community's "Harassment"
Cardano Founder Denounces XRP Community's "Harassment"
Cardano's Hoskinson Slams Bitcoin Beach Project
Cardano's Hoskinson Slams Bitcoin Beach Project
XRP Price Set for Tailwinds in 2024 as Ripple Predicts Massive Crypto Adoption
XRP Price Set for Tailwinds in 2024 as Ripple Predicts Massive Crypto Adoption
DOGE Price Analysis for December 17
DOGE Price Analysis for December 17
Storj (STORJ) Price Surges by 16% in 1 Hour, Can It Do More?
Storj (STORJ) Price Surges by 16% in 1 Hour, Can It Do More?
Show all
Advertisement
AD