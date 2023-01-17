BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced

Tue, 01/17/2023 - 16:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
ShibaSwap’s token BONE secures another listing, sees major price rise as the week begins
Cover image via www.freepik.com

BONE token that is to power transactions on Shibarium layer-2 protocol has now been added to the mobile trading app developed by the StealthEX digital exchange.

This is a noncustodial platform that offers exposure to over 700 cryptocurrencies. Earlier today, StealthEX announced that it had also added Shiba Inu to its app.

As for the exchange itself, BONE, SHIB and LEASH doggy-themed tokens linked to Shibarium were listed on it in November last year.

Shibarium Token BONE Sets New Record Before Beta Launch: Details

Since Sunday, January 15, the price of BONE has shown at impressive rise of nearly 16 percent. At the time of this writing, the token is changing hands at $1.39 per unit.

More good news is that the amount of BONE holders now has suddenly increased to 67,199 ahead of the beta release of Shibarium which was announced recently.

article image
