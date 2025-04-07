Advertisement
    Bollinger Bands Signal Imminent Rebound for Dogecoin

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 15:36
    Bollinger Bands' thinning volatility shows Dogecoin can stage rebound
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the dog-themed meme coin, is signaling a rebound on the cryptocurrency market. Per CoinMarketCap data, the Bollinger Bands technical indicator of DOGE is tightening as market sentiment shifts.

    DOGE’s technical signals hint at recovery

    Notably, the tightening of the Bollinger Bands indicator is a sign of reduced bearish volatility for Dogecoin. This implies that the meme coin could soon overcome its downward trend and begin its recovery journey.

    As of press time, the DOGE price was changing hands at $0.1395, representing a 14.56% decline in the last 24 hours. DOGE plunged to a low of $0.1316 before the tightening of the Bollinger Bands, suggesting that the effect is beginning to manifest on the crypto market.

    Article image
    Dogecoin 1D Chart With Bollinger Bands. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Interestingly, Dogecoin investors have intensified engagement with the meme coin as trading volume soared by 358.25% to $2.67 billion.

    This renewed interest from investors also contributes to the rebound move that DOGE is witnessing after seven days of bearish fluctuations. In the last seven days, Dogecoin’s price plunged by 14.99% amid market uncertainty.

    The meme coin recorded a sharp nosedive after breaching the crucial support level of $0.15, triggering panic among some market participants. The caution exercised by investors has faded following the mild market rebound.

    Market sentiment look set to support a bullish rebound toward $0.17 as buyers regain confidence and control of the market.

    Dogecoin's bullish outlook amid market realignment

    Comments from Billy Markus, Dogecoin cofounder, might also have triggered investors' renewed interest. Notably, Markus highlighted the cyclical nature of bulls and bears and hinted at the need to persevere even in bearish times.

    As U.Today reported, DOGE lost the critical level of $0.20, leading many buyers to distance themselves from the coin. However, as noted, DOGE was not overbought at the time, a move that implies the digital currency is on track for a rebound.

    #Dogecoin
