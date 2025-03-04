Advertisement
    Bloomberg Analyst: Falling Bitcoin 'Might Suggest Deflation’

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 15:31
    Bitcoin’s underperformance is seen as sign of deflation by Bloomberg’s McGlone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg, falling Bitcoin and crude oil prices could be a sign of deflation

    McGlone has predicted that oil prices could potentially reach $60 per barrel in the U.S. 

    Deflation is a decrease in prices driven by low demand and waning economic momentum. 

    McGlone has predicted that the S&P 500 index might also potentially drop to its 200-day moving average since he believes that it might be overdue for a correction. 

    The S&P 500 has suffered its worst sell-off of the year so far, plunging by nearly 2% during the Tuesday trading session. The index is down by nearly 5% over the past month. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $81,812 after plunging by more than 10% over the past 24 hours alone. Despite being named as part of the much-talked-about cryptocurrency reserve, Solana (SOL) has also plunged by a whopping 16%.  

    Roughly $1 billion worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. 

    Meanwhile, gold, the go-to "safe haven" asset for investors could potentially surge to $3,000 amid economic turmoil, according to McGlone.  

    Earlier this week, McGlone predicted that Bitcoin might struggle to find a floor against gold "until around 21x" due to various headwinds for risk assets. 

    The US economy is currently experiencing a very sharp slowdown, with some analysts predicting a recession. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, a real-time economic indicator, shows that the U.S. economy is on track to shrink by almost 3% in the first quarter of the year. 

    #Bitcoin News

