Advertisement
AD

    BlockHackathon Kicks off on Vector Smart Chain (VSC) Layer 1: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Web3 developers are welcome to experiment with novel smart contract platform
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 7:20
    BlockHackathon Kicks off on Vector Smart Chain (VSC) Layer 1: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With 3 announced categories and $25,000 in an aggregated prize pool, BlockHakathon launches as the first major developer ecosystem event for Vector Smart Chain (VSC), a high-performance programmable layer 1.

    BlockHackathon kicks off to showcase Vector Smart Chain (VSC) to Web3 devs

    According to the announcement shared by Vector Smart Chain (VSC), a high-performance EVM layer-1 blockchain with smart contracts, its BlockHackathon opened an applications campaign. Every team can experiment with their concept on VSC and compete for generous prizes.

    Inviting developers from all over the globe, Vector Smart Chain (VSC) promotes itself as the foundation for the next generation of decentralized applications. 

    HOT Stories
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K
    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH

    As a high-performance layer-1 blockchain, VSC offers a secure, scalable and developer-friendly platform for building solutions capable of changing the narrative in various industries.

    Advertisement

    From decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets to real-world applications like supply chain management and AI, VSC empowers developers to introduce Web3 to business.

    From artificial intelligence to DeFis and NFTs: Submit your app for hackathon

    Addressing the potential attendees of the hackathon, contributors and the core team of Vector Smart Chain (VSC) highlighted that its technical capacity is sufficient to empower applications in different segments of Web3:

    Whether you are passionate about transforming finance with DeFi, exploring the limitless potential of AI and blockchain integration, or creating innovative NFT ecosystems, VSC provides the perfect platform. Leverage the security, scalability and low-cost transactions of Vector Smart Chain to bring your ideas to life and make a lasting impact on the decentralized future. Join VSC in Web3, DeFi, AI, and NFTs — start building today!

    Prior to the official start of the hackathon, its organizers released a clutch of helpful guides, including that of connecting to Vector Smart Chain (VSC) testnet, VSC faucet (which exists in the form of Telegram’s Mini App) and so on.

    Three main tracks of the hackathon include decentralized finance (DeFi) apps, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and their applications, as well as AI designs on blockchain. In the DeFi track, attendees will be tasked with enabling cost-effective and fast transactions between various economic mechanisms.

    On the NFT track, participants will create utility-driven tokens for gaming and the metaverse. VSC’s infrastructure supports rapid transactions and secure smart contracts, ensuring a seamless user experience. With VSC’s cross-chain compatibility, all NFT dApps can also interact with other blockchain networks, expanding reach and accessibility.

    Last but not least, the AI track will cover data-rich use cases in trading, analysis, due diligence and potential AI applications required to address these spheres. With VSC, participants will be invited to leverage AI algorithms to automate trading strategies on DeFi markets, providing users with real-time analysis and maximizing profits through intelligent decision-making, building predictive markets on-chain, auditing smart contracts with AI and so on.

    #BlockHackathon
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 5:43
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 30, 2024 - 0:01
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD