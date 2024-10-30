BlockHackathon Kicks off on Vector Smart Chain (VSC) Layer 1: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With 3 announced categories and $25,000 in an aggregated prize pool, BlockHakathon launches as the first major developer ecosystem event for Vector Smart Chain (VSC), a high-performance programmable layer 1.

BlockHackathon kicks off to showcase Vector Smart Chain (VSC) to Web3 devs

According to the announcement shared by Vector Smart Chain (VSC), a high-performance EVM layer-1 blockchain with smart contracts, its BlockHackathon opened an applications campaign. Every team can experiment with their concept on VSC and compete for generous prizes.

Inviting developers from all over the globe, Vector Smart Chain (VSC) promotes itself as the foundation for the next generation of decentralized applications.

As a high-performance layer-1 blockchain, VSC offers a secure, scalable and developer-friendly platform for building solutions capable of changing the narrative in various industries.

From decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets to real-world applications like supply chain management and AI, VSC empowers developers to introduce Web3 to business.

From artificial intelligence to DeFis and NFTs: Submit your app for hackathon

Addressing the potential attendees of the hackathon, contributors and the core team of Vector Smart Chain (VSC) highlighted that its technical capacity is sufficient to empower applications in different segments of Web3:

Whether you are passionate about transforming finance with DeFi, exploring the limitless potential of AI and blockchain integration, or creating innovative NFT ecosystems, VSC provides the perfect platform. Leverage the security, scalability and low-cost transactions of Vector Smart Chain to bring your ideas to life and make a lasting impact on the decentralized future. Join VSC in Web3, DeFi, AI, and NFTs — start building today!

Prior to the official start of the hackathon, its organizers released a clutch of helpful guides, including that of connecting to Vector Smart Chain (VSC) testnet, VSC faucet (which exists in the form of Telegram’s Mini App) and so on.

Three main tracks of the hackathon include decentralized finance (DeFi) apps, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and their applications, as well as AI designs on blockchain. In the DeFi track, attendees will be tasked with enabling cost-effective and fast transactions between various economic mechanisms.

On the NFT track, participants will create utility-driven tokens for gaming and the metaverse. VSC’s infrastructure supports rapid transactions and secure smart contracts, ensuring a seamless user experience. With VSC’s cross-chain compatibility, all NFT dApps can also interact with other blockchain networks, expanding reach and accessibility.

Last but not least, the AI track will cover data-rich use cases in trading, analysis, due diligence and potential AI applications required to address these spheres. With VSC, participants will be invited to leverage AI algorithms to automate trading strategies on DeFi markets, providing users with real-time analysis and maximizing profits through intelligent decision-making, building predictive markets on-chain, auditing smart contracts with AI and so on.