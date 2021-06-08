BlockFi Seeks $5 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round

BlockFi is reportedly seeking to raise several hundred million more

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is seeking "several hundred million more," according to a June 8 report by The Information. This would translate into a $5 billion valuation.

Daniel Loeb's Third Point Management is currently in talks to spearhead the new fundraising effort together with London-based investment firm Hedosophia.

In March, the company completed its $350 million Series D funding round that boosted its valuation to $3 billion.

The report states that the fundraising talks haven't been finalized yet, which is why the valuation could change.

BlockFi was co-founded back in 2017 by Zac Prince, its current CEO, and Flori Marquez.

While crypto firms are still flying high following Coinbase's public debut in mid-April, cryptocurrency prices are under severe pressure, with Bitcoin revisiting the $31,000 level earlier today.