BlockDAG (BDAG) Keynote 3 Announced as XRP Lawsuit Ends and Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

This week brought a mix of signals across the crypto space. The Ripple lawsuit saw a shift as the SEC backed off its appeal, easing some pressure on Ripple while keeping institutional sales under a cloud.

Over on the charts, a new Dogecoin (DOGE) price analysis points to momentum building, with accumulation trends hinting at a potential breakout.

While regulatory updates and price movement continue to shape sentiment around established coins, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining traction from a different angle—through tangible product rollout. During Keynote 3, BlockDAG’s CEO announced that new batch of X30 AND X100 miners are now shipping—a moment thousands had been waiting for. The update marks a major leap from plans to production, laying down real infrastructure ahead of the network’s highly anticipated mainnet launch.

Ripple close to the ending of lawsuit

The XRP lawsuit has taken a new turn, as the SEC dropped its appeal against last year’s ruling that cleared Ripple’s secondary market sales of XRP from violating securities laws. While the settlement allows Ripple more flexibility, including a $50 million resolution and the return of $75 million, legal questions remain.

Advertisement

The court had previously found that XRP sales to institutional investors breached securities regulations, and former SEC attorney Marc Fagel warned that those types of transactions could still raise issues under Section 5 of the Securities Act. The XRP lawsuit may be quieter for now, but the legal risks haven't fully disappeared.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price analysis signals optimism

A recent Dogecoin (DOGE) price analysis points to a possible breakout, with analysts highlighting bullish signals that could lead the meme coin toward a new all-time high of $0.8.

Meanwhile, large holders have accumulated over 200 million DOGE in recent weeks, suggesting growing confidence. At press time, DOGE was trading at around $0.19, up over 4% daily. Another Dogecoin price analysis projects a continuation of cycle patterns, with some forecasting a rally to $1 or higher by June.

BlockDAG Keynote 3 announces new miners shipping ahead of mainnet launch

BlockDAG recently released its Keynote 3, and it came packed with major updates across the board, but one of the most anticipated topics was the announcement surrounding its dedicated mining hardware: The network’s X30 and X100 miners are already being delivered, kicking off a major phase in BlockDAG’s expansion.

During the keynote, CEO Anthony Turner stated, “By the time our mainnet goes live, we will have shipped close to 10 thousand ASIC miners to our community around the world.” This move lays the groundwork for a secure and scalable network, giving BlockDAG a physical presence before the mainnet even launches.

The mining unit options were designed with flexibility in mind, catering to different user needs.

Both devices use efficient ASIC chips designed for long-term performance and stability. Early adopters using these rigs will help power the network while earning BDAG in return.

The BDAG coin, which these miners are built to generate, is gaining attention for more than just its tech.

Looking ahead, the XRP lawsuit may be settling down, but questions around institutional sales could keep regulatory pressure in play. Dogecoin’s price analysis also remains active, with accumulation trends suggesting the potential for a breakout if current patterns hold.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s Keynote 3 confirmed what many miners had been waiting for: 10,000 ASIC miners are now shipping, well ahead of mainnet.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu