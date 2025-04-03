BlockDAG (BDAG) Hits Massive Raise Milestone, Targets Shiba Inu (SHIB), Uniswap (UNI) Communities

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Fresh momentum is developed around Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis and game-changing updates in Uniswap (UNI) news. The real story right now is BlockDAG, the coin behind what many are calling the most advanced testnet ever launched in crypto.

This isn’t just a demo. It’s a live stress test for global adoption—built with real dApps, live token builders, and full developer toolkits. For anyone eyeing the top crypto coins 2025, BlockDAG isn’t waiting to show results.

BlockDAG’s (BDAG) testnet is loaded, team says

BlockDAG’s final testnet isn’t a dress rehearsal. It’s a full-pressure simulation designed to show what the network can handle at scale. With smart contracts already deployed, a live token and NFT builder running, and an upgraded explorer and faucet in use, this testnet is doing more than checking tech—it’s proving that the network is ready for real-world demand. Everything from developer tools to MetaMask integrations is already working live.

This matters for BDAG coin buyers because every dApp interaction, token launch, and smart contract built right now shows what the coin will fuel post-mainnet. This isn’t theoretical utility—it’s happening now. And it’s helping shape BDAG’s reputation not just as a future pick, but one of the top crypto coins 2025 with real infrastructure already delivering.

Advertisement

The presale is backing up that story. The current price in Batch 27 is $0.0248, reflecting a massive increase from its first batch.

All signs point to momentum. From over 800,000 X1 Miner App users to the $2,000 BDAG rewards offered during the beta testnet period, the network is firing on all cylinders. For those looking beyond hype and into utility, BlockDAG is building its case among the top crypto coins 2025—not later, but now.

What the latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis tells us right now

The latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis shows the coin sitting on a key support level at $0.00001210—exactly where it bounced back in August 2024. This support also lines up with an ascending trendline going back to 2021, making it a critical zone for price action. On top of that, a descending wedge pattern has formed on the charts, which often signals an upcoming breakout.

Momentum is starting to build. SHIB’s RSI is recovering from oversold territory, and if it pushes above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, that could flip sentiment bullish. So far, Shiba Inu (SHIB) technical analysis is leaning toward the idea that SHIB might be gearing up for another move upward—and traders are watching closely to see if this rebound can hold.

Big DAO moves in the latest Uniswap (UNI) news

The latest Uniswap (UNI) news is all about governance. The DAO just approved a $113.4 million extension of its UNI incentive program, targeting active delegates. Around 12 delegates will each receive 1 million UNI tokens, while another 1 million will be split among top participants with over 80% voting activity. The goal is to boost meaningful participation and keep the decision-making process decentralized.

Originally launched in late 2023, the program is now entering a new phase with quarterly performance reviews baked in. This vote came right after the DAO greenlit $165.5 million for the Uniswap Foundation to support Uniswap v4, Unichain, and other initiatives. With these moves, Uniswap (UNI) news shows a clear push to strengthen internal governance and fuel growth across the ecosystem.

This isn’t a soft launch—it’s a full simulation of what global-scale adoption looks like. With real tools, smart contracts, and live utility already in place, it’s showing exactly what BDAG coins will power. For anyone looking ahead, BlockDAG is positioning itself not just for hype, but for delivery. And in the search for top crypto coins 2025, BDAG is proving its case live, before the mainnet even drops. That’s what gives this testnet real weight.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial