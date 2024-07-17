Blockchain Leaders Summit Tokyo 2024 Sponsor Lineup Announced by Hashed, B Dash Ventures

Advertisement

Blockchain-focused investment firm Hashed and Japanese venture capital firm B Dash Ventures officially announced the list of speakers and sponsors for the hotly anticipated in-person conference, Blockchain Leaders Summit 2024, which is set to happen in Tokyo next week.

Today, July 17, 2024, Hashed, a blue-chip crypto VC, and Web3 investing firm B Dash Ventures, shared the list of sponsors and speakers of the upcoming Blockchain Leaders Summit 2024 conference. The two firms will be co-organizers of a massive offline event scheduled for July 24, 2024.

Thrilled to announce that Sam Seo(@seo_sangmin), CEO at Kaia Foundation, Klaytn(@klaytn_official)'s rebranded mainnet after merging with Finschia(@finschia), will be speaking at the upcoming BLS Tokyo 2024(@BLS_World) on 24th July in Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/xAS7Ka0iue — BlockchainLeadersSummit (@BLS_World) July 5, 2024

A total of 11 sponsors are supporting the debut summit, with title sponsors including Startale Labs, the core developer of Astar Network and a Web3 technology company specializing in multi-chain applications and infrastructure; and Crooz Blockchain Lab, a blockchain gaming company and a subsidiary of CROOZ, a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of internet-based services.

Also, the list boasts LINE's Web3 subsidiary, LINE NEXT, and the upcoming mainnet Kaia, created through the merger of the mainnet Finschia developed by LINE NEXT and the mainnet Klaytn developed by Kakao.

Platinum sponsors include Aptos Labs, a mainstream L1 blockchain build in MOVE language; veteran programmable blockchain Avalanche (AVAX), and Ripple's affiliate SBI VC, a virtual asset exchange of SBI Group.

Gold-level sponsors include mainstream blockchain networks Berachain, Sui and Monad, as well as DeFimans, a Japan-based Web3 consulting firm operating Messari Japan.

Infrastructure, finance, regulation in focus

Hashed CEO Simon Seojoon Kim is excited by the role of the novel conference for the Web3 ecosystem in Japan, Korea and the Asia Pacific region as a whole:

This will be an opportunity for influential leaders in the global Web3 ecosystem and key companies from various industries in Japan to explore practical collaborations.

Ryuichi Nishida, Director of B Dash Ventures, appreciate the participation of all the sponsors that backed organizers' efforts:

We look forward to advancing new blockchain-based opportunities beyond Japan through this event, with support from leading Japan-based and international sponsors, and all of our participants.

Besides that, the organizers unveiled the list of speakers that will be discussing the latest Web3 trends and showcasing their products. Infrastructure, finance, gaming, entertainment and regulation topics will be on the event's agenda.

Key speakers to attend include Seung Yoon “SY” Lee, CEO and cofounder at Story Protocol; Sungmin Kim, CEO of HYBE Binary; Can Sun, cofounder at Backpack Exchange; Guy Young, founder and CEO of Ethena Labs; Joseph Baek, cofounder at Modhaus; and Masaaki Taira, member of the Japanese House of Representatives.