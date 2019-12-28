Back
Blockchain Is Vital Component for UN's Future, Secretary-General Insists

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The UN secretary-general believes that the UN must adopt blockchain since it can help build ‘a more sustainable world’

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org

Blockchain is the nascent technology underlying Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies. It can be used without crypto, however, and many countries who forbid Bitcoin, such as China or Russia, are gladly speaking of embracing blockchain.

Now, Forbes reports that the secretary-general of the UN, António Guterres, believes that the United Nations has to embrace blockchain as a crucial element of its further work since blockchain can help it build a sustainable world.

In an exclusive statement to Forbes, António Guterres wrote:

“For the United Nations to deliver better on our mandate in the digital age, we need to embrace technologies like blockchain that can help accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.”

Guterres has already placed blockchain on the UN’s agenda before – in the fall last year, saying that the UN’s inner operations could be largely improved with the help of DLT and artificial intelligence.

Unlike China, that intends to use blockchain to prevent money laundering and improve the system of tracking people’s transactions inside the country, the UN is using blockchain to collect donations in BTC and ETH via the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The fund uses blockchain to ensure its donators that the money goes to the right destination, the same principles are followed by the Binance’s Blockchain Charity Foundation.

#Blockchain News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Cover image via u.today
Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Roger Ver

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

 
