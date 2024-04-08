BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Nearing $20 Billion in Assets

According to the data shared by Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, is currently approaching $20 billion in assets under management. This, as the analyst notes, already puts it in the top 3% among Bitcoin ETFs. BlackRock's new product has now managed to surpass such veterans as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ), the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP).

As reported by U.Today , BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) managed to join the $10 billion club in early March. The ETF achieved this huge feat in just seven weeks, which is a new record. Notably, the previous record (three years) was held by gold-focused fund GLD.

Following the monumental success of BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, more major names appear to be comfortable with associating themselves with Bitcoin. As reported by U.Today , Citadel, UBS, and Goldman Sachs recently appeared among participants on BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF prospectus.

This Monday, BlackRock's IBIT ETF has already managed to generate more than $1 billion in trading volume, which puts it way above Fidelity's FBTC, Bitwise's BITB, and Ark's ARKB.

Overall, BlackRock's IBIT ETF is now in 88th place by total assets under management.

When it comes to the most popular ETFs by assets under management, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF comes in first place with $363.23 billion. It is the oldest ETF that was specifically designed to track the S&P 500 stock market index. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF come in second and third places, respectively.