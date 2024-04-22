BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF About to Break Major Milestone After 69 Day Inflow Streak

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, is on the verge of a significant milestone, with its inflow streak reaching an impressive 69 days. This achievement places IBIT on the cusp of entering the prestigious top 10 list for the Longest Daily Inflows Streak among ETFs, currently tied with JETS, the U.S. Global Jets ETF.

Eric Balchunas, a renowned ETF expert at Bloomberg, has been closely monitoring IBIT's ascent, noting the remarkable nature of this streak.

On a market landscape where consistency is key, IBIT's performance stands out. Unlike other contenders in the top ranks of the Longest Daily Inflows Streak, IBIT is the sole representative of the burgeoning Bitcoin ETF sector. While traditional ETFs dominate the leaderboard, IBIT's presence highlights the growing interest in digital assets within institutional circles.

$IBIT inflow streak currently at 69 DAYS. one more day and it moves into Top 10 and ties $JETS (a streak I was equally as fascinated by) altho streak ending today would be pretty hilarious, show financial gods have sense of humor via @thetrinianalyst pic.twitter.com/niDzfaKqgp — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 22, 2024

A snapshot attached to the post showcases IBIT's climb up the rankings, with the Longest Daily Inflows Streak table illustrating the fund's steady accumulation of investor capital. Currently, JEPI US Equity holds the top position, with an uninterrupted streak lasting 160 days, setting a high bar for BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF to aspire to.

Bitcoin ETFs doing numbers

During its 69-day streak, IBIT has witnessed a substantial influx of capital, totaling $17.58 billion. This influx has translated into the accumulation of 273,596.4431 BTC, underscoring investor confidence in both the ETF and the broader cryptocurrency market.

As IBIT inches closer to breaking into the top 10, the anticipation mounts next on the Bitcoin ETF market. Whether it continues its ascent or encounters a setback, the journey reflects the dynamic interplay between traditional finance and the unpredictable space of cryptocurrencies.