    Bitflow Integrates With Leather Wallet for Maximum BTC L2 Accessibility

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    With new tech partnership, Bitcoin's L2 Stacks become more accessible than ever before
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 18:00
    Bitflow Integrates With Leather Wallet for Maximum BTC L2 Accessibility
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Decentralized crypto exchange Bitflow shares the details of its native integration with a mainstream Bitcoin ecosystem wallet, Leather. The seamless swap integration simplifies asset conversion on Stacks layer-2 solution for over 370,000 Leather wallet customers.

    Bitflow Swap module now available in Leather wallet

    Bitcoin-centric DEX protocol Bitflow announces that it has entered into a long-term technical collaboration with Leather Wallet, a leading storage and transfer instrument on Bitcoin (BTC) and its L2 network, Stacks. Namely, the Bitflow swapping module will be seamlessly accessible within Leather Wallet.

    The native swap integration simplifies asset swapping on Stacks for all Leather wallet users, addressing user experience barriers that often hinder deeper engagement with DeFi on Bitcoin (BTC), which still remains the most underestimated segment of Web3.

    Besides unlocking DeFi-native opportunities for hundreds of thousands of traders and investors, this integration is set to yet again reaffirm Lether wallet's commitment to blurring the line between Bitcoin's L1 and its scaling programmable solutions, like Stacks.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Shows Optimism as Bitcoin Price Dips to $64,000
    Shiba Inu Eyes Birthday Rally, If SHIB Price History Proves Itself
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    US T-Bills Coming to XRP Ledger

    Mark Hendrickson, GM of Leather, is excited by the vision of Leather's new partner and its potential effects for the entire Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem:

    Leather aims to be the Bitcoin and Stacks wallet that makes using Bitcoin easy for everyone. The integration with Bitflow's SDK into its native swap interface provides us the most scalable, cross-protocol swapping experience to give Stacks users the convenience of their own wallet.

    Crypto enthusiasts can now effortlessly take their first step into the world of Bitcoin decentralized finance, as stressed by Bitflow's team.

    370,000 new users can join DeFi on Bitcoin (BTC)

    Dylan Floyd, cofounder and CEO of Bitflow, highlights that this is a leap forward for all existing and upcoming L2 solutions leveraging Bitcoin (BTC) as a settlement and security layer:

    Leather integrating the Bitflow SDK is a huge win for the in-wallet trading experience. Now users are guaranteed to get the best rate for swaps across all the DEXs on Stacks. This partnership connects fragmented liquidity across Alex, Arkadiko, Bitflow, and Velar, and propels the whole ecosystem forward.

    Leather, which already supports a diverse range of Bitcoin-based assets, including Bitcoin, Ordinals, Stacks, Runes, Stamps, BNS and BRC-20, will now enable its users to access a wide array of Bitcoin L2 tokens more conveniently.

    As the integration kicks off, 370,000 customers of Leather Wallet are able to exchange their BTC-based coins without leaving a familiar cryptocurrency wallet.

    #Stacks STX
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Aug 1, 2024 - 18:02
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Mt. Gox Makes Enormous BTC Transfer, Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta, Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Aug 1, 2024 - 18:02
    Mt. Gox Makes Enormous BTC Transfer, Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta, Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image 'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled
    Aug 1, 2024 - 18:02
    'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Exposes Worrying Bitcoin Price Pattern
    Mt. Gox Makes Enormous BTC Transfer, Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta, Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF Debuts in London: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    'New SHIB,' 'DOGE Successor' Ends up Being Insider-Controlled
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD