Bitflow Integrates With Leather Wallet for Maximum BTC L2 Accessibility

Advertisement

Decentralized crypto exchange Bitflow shares the details of its native integration with a mainstream Bitcoin ecosystem wallet, Leather. The seamless swap integration simplifies asset conversion on Stacks layer-2 solution for over 370,000 Leather wallet customers.

Bitflow Swap module now available in Leather wallet

Bitcoin-centric DEX protocol Bitflow announces that it has entered into a long-term technical collaboration with Leather Wallet, a leading storage and transfer instrument on Bitcoin (BTC) and its L2 network, Stacks. Namely, the Bitflow swapping module will be seamlessly accessible within Leather Wallet.

1/ 🌊 Bitflow Emerging As The New Liquidity Hub On Stacks: Route Aggregator, Multi-Hop Swaps, and Deep Liquidity Pools 👇🧵



✅ Aggregator: Best rate across all DEXs in one place, with one click



✅ Deep Liquidity & Low Slippage: Curve-style stable swaps



✅ Expansion:… pic.twitter.com/5nJBFEy4rU — Bitflow (@Bitflow_Finance) June 19, 2024

The native swap integration simplifies asset swapping on Stacks for all Leather wallet users, addressing user experience barriers that often hinder deeper engagement with DeFi on Bitcoin (BTC), which still remains the most underestimated segment of Web3.

Besides unlocking DeFi-native opportunities for hundreds of thousands of traders and investors, this integration is set to yet again reaffirm Lether wallet's commitment to blurring the line between Bitcoin's L1 and its scaling programmable solutions, like Stacks.

Mark Hendrickson, GM of Leather, is excited by the vision of Leather's new partner and its potential effects for the entire Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem:

Leather aims to be the Bitcoin and Stacks wallet that makes using Bitcoin easy for everyone. The integration with Bitflow's SDK into its native swap interface provides us the most scalable, cross-protocol swapping experience to give Stacks users the convenience of their own wallet.

Crypto enthusiasts can now effortlessly take their first step into the world of Bitcoin decentralized finance, as stressed by Bitflow's team.

370,000 new users can join DeFi on Bitcoin (BTC)

Dylan Floyd, cofounder and CEO of Bitflow, highlights that this is a leap forward for all existing and upcoming L2 solutions leveraging Bitcoin (BTC) as a settlement and security layer:

Leather integrating the Bitflow SDK is a huge win for the in-wallet trading experience. Now users are guaranteed to get the best rate for swaps across all the DEXs on Stacks. This partnership connects fragmented liquidity across Alex, Arkadiko, Bitflow, and Velar, and propels the whole ecosystem forward.

Leather, which already supports a diverse range of Bitcoin-based assets, including Bitcoin, Ordinals, Stacks, Runes, Stamps, BNS and BRC-20, will now enable its users to access a wide array of Bitcoin L2 tokens more conveniently.

As the integration kicks off, 370,000 customers of Leather Wallet are able to exchange their BTC-based coins without leaving a familiar cryptocurrency wallet.