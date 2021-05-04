Bitfinex Lists DOGE Pairs for Margin Trading

News
Tue, 05/04/2021 - 10:37
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major Bitfinex exchange spreads the word of listing Dogecoin pairs for margin trading
Bitfinex Lists DOGE Pairs for Margin Trading
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As Elon Musk's favorite meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, is gaining traction in the crypto community and getting pumped by billionaire Mark Cuban, one of the leading crypto exchanges, Bitfinex, has announced that Dogecoin is now available for margin trading on the platform.

7435_0
Image via Twitter

The following pairs with DOGE have been added for margin trading: DOGE/USD and DOGE/USDT.

Trading started at 9:00 a.m. UTC.

On Monday, DOGE surged to fifth place on CoinMarketCap, surpassing Twitter social media giant by market cap value.

Related
Dogecoin Returns to Top 5 Ahead of Elon Musk's "SNL" Debut

Today, it briefly reached a new all-time high of $0.49 on the Bittrex exchange.

On June 9, 2020, Bitfinex listed Dogecoin as MDOGE (MegaDogecoin), under the DOG ticker against the USD, USDT and BTC.

One MDOGE is equal to 1,000,000 DOGE.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitfinex Lists DOGE Pairs for Margin Trading
05/04/2021 - 10:37

Bitfinex Lists DOGE Pairs for Margin Trading
Yuri Molchan
article image Millions of XRP Have Been Scammed from Users In Past Month: Details
05/04/2021 - 09:54

Millions of XRP Have Been Scammed from Users In Past Month: Details
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple Behemoth Shifts 97.3 Million XRP to Top Cryptocurrency Platforms
05/04/2021 - 07:49

Ripple Behemoth Shifts 97.3 Million XRP to Top Cryptocurrency Platforms

Yuri Molchan