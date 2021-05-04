Bitfinex Lists DOGE Pairs for Margin Trading

Major Bitfinex exchange spreads the word of listing Dogecoin pairs for margin trading

As Elon Musk's favorite meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, is gaining traction in the crypto community and getting pumped by billionaire Mark Cuban, one of the leading crypto exchanges, Bitfinex, has announced that Dogecoin is now available for margin trading on the platform.

The following pairs with DOGE have been added for margin trading: DOGE/USD and DOGE/USDT.

Trading started at 9:00 a.m. UTC.

On Monday, DOGE surged to fifth place on CoinMarketCap, surpassing Twitter social media giant by market cap value.

Today, it briefly reached a new all-time high of $0.49 on the Bittrex exchange.

On June 9, 2020, Bitfinex listed Dogecoin as MDOGE (MegaDogecoin), under the DOG ticker against the USD, USDT and BTC.

One MDOGE is equal to 1,000,000 DOGE.