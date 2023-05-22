Bitcoin Fears Spur 5 Weeks of Crypto Fund Outflows

Mon, 05/22/2023 - 18:51
Alex Dovbnya
The five-week trend of capital outflows from cryptocurrency investment products continues unabated, with Bitcoin bearing the brunt of this negative sentiment
According to a new report by CoinShares, cryptocurrency investment products have experienced a total of $32 million in outflows, marking the fifth consecutive week of such withdrawals.

The accumulation of these withdrawals represents a significant sum of $232 million, making up 0.7% of the total assets currently under management. Most strikingly, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, endured the majority of the net outflows.

The weekly trading volumes have also been affected, falling considerably below this year's average. Furthermore, the trading volumes across the broader market on trusted exchanges have hit a record low since late 2020.

In terms of geographical distribution, Germany has led the way in terms of outflows. The US and Switzerland have followed suit, both recording noteworthy outflows. Interestingly, Brazil and Canada bucked the trend with minor inflows into the cryptocurrency market.

While Bitcoin continues to face a bearish sentiment, other digital currencies, also known as altcoins, have witnessed inflows.

Among them, Avalanche and Litecoin have performed notably well. Ethereum, however, stood as an exception among these altcoins, experiencing outflows.

In the meantime, the price Bitcoin is struggling to recover, with its trading price standing at $26,883, a dip of 2.2% over the past week.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

