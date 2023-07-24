Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Tighter Than Ever

Mon, 07/24/2023 - 10:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This tranquility indicated by tightening of Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands, key technical indicator, suggesting reduced price fluctuation on cryptocurrency market
Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Tighter Than Ever
Cover image via www.pxfuel.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With uncharacteristic tranquility, Bitcoin's market volatility seems to be at a historic low, according to a key technical metric.

Noted cryptocurrency analyst Josh Olszewicz observed that Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands, a volatility indicator used in technical analysis, are "the tightest [they] have ever been on the weekly timeframe."

BTC
Image by twitter.com

Bollinger Bands are a type of statistical chart used to analyze the price and volatility over time for a financial instrument, with the tightening of these bands suggesting reduced price fluctuations.

Bollinger Bands consist of a simple moving average (SMA) line, with two standard deviation lines plotted above and below it. The area between the two bands represents the expected trading range of the asset.

Related
Pro-XRP Lawyer Rebukes Judge Torres' Critics

When the bands are narrow, it signals that the market is less volatile, and vice versa. In Bitcoin's case, Olszewicz's observation suggests that the cryptocurrency's price is currently in a phase of limited volatility.

Interestingly, this volatility contraction is not exclusive to Bitcoin. Olszewicz also mentioned that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is experiencing the "tightest B-Bands on weekly timeframe ever."

This simultaneous constriction could indicate a broader market trend, making the crypto market more predictable, albeit less exciting for traders seeking larger swings.

Bitcoin exchange balances plunge

In a separate but related note, CryptoQuant has reported that Bitcoin exchange balances have dropped to levels last seen at the start of 2018.

The analytics platform states that "11% of the circulating supply is currently on exchanges," down from 17% in March 2020. This trend could suggest an increasing preference for holding Bitcoin long term, rather than trading it, further contributing to the current low-volatility environment.

#Bitcoin News #John Bollinger
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Here's Reason Why Massive SHIB Burns Failed to Impact Shiba Inu Price
07/24/2023 - 10:34
Here's Reason Why Massive SHIB Burns Failed to Impact Shiba Inu Price
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Mega XRP Whales Increase in Number at Rates Unseen for Many Months
07/24/2023 - 10:00
Mega XRP Whales Increase in Number at Rates Unseen for Many Months
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Litecoin (LTC) Halving May Be Setup for Sell-off, Here's Why
07/24/2023 - 09:33
Litecoin (LTC) Halving May Be Setup for Sell-off, Here's Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin