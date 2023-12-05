Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin's $45K Threshold Marks Critical Point for Medium-Term Investors: Analyst

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's recent surge toward the $45,000 mark has emerged as a critical juncture for investors who entered the market two to three years ago
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 05:49
Bitcoin's $45K Threshold Marks Critical Point for Medium-Term Investors: Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market, which is known for its volatility, is currently witnessing Bitcoin's ascent towards a critical juncture: the $45,000 mark. 

Advertisement

This threshold, far from being a mere technical milestone, holds a deeper significance for a considerable portion of Bitcoin investors. This importance stems from the fact that this level corresponds to the average cost basis for those who invested in Bitcoin between two and three years ago, according to insights from CryptoQuant.

These investors, who represent about 16% of the total Bitcoin supply and account for 33% of its realized capitalization, are now at a pivotal point, as the price approaches their initial investment value.

Surge to a yearly high 

Recently, Bitcoin's price hit a new year-to-date peak, reaching $41,911 on the Bitstamp exchange. This upward movement marks the first time in the current year that Bitcoin has crossed the $40,000 barrier. Analysts attribute this surge to a combination of factors, including heightened expectations for the approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund and speculation about potential cuts in U.S. interest rates. 

Related
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains

Meanwhile, open interest in Bitcoin perpetual futures on the Deribit exchange reached a yearly high of $740 million. This level of interest has not been seen since November 2021 when Bitcoin attained its all-time high of over $68,000.

Cautiously optimistic 

Despite the recent price rally, the Bitcoin market has not yet entered a state of extreme greed. The "Fear and Greed Index," a tool used to gauge investor sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, currently rates Bitcoin's market sentiment as "Greed" with a score of 75. This index, which ranges from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed), provides an overview of investor emotions and behavior. While a score of 75 indicates a strong bullish sentiment, it is notably lower than the 'extreme greed' readings often associated with market tops. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
2023/12/05 06:29
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
2023/12/05 06:29
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
2023/12/05 06:29
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin's $45K Threshold Marks Critical Point for Medium-Term Investors: Analyst
Bitcoin's $45K Threshold Marks Critical Point for Medium-Term Investors: Analyst
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Bitcoin Backer MicroStrategy Outshines Apple with Massive Five-Year Gains
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
Ripple CEO Spotlights 2023 Triumphs
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?
Bitcoin-Ethereum Dance Steps Out of Sync
Bitcoin-Ethereum Dance Steps Out of Sync
Elon Musk Shocks Community With AI Prediction for Next 3 Years, Max Keiser Sees New Record High Incoming for BTC, 77.77 Billion SHIB Moved by FTX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Elon Musk Shocks Community With AI Prediction for Next 3 Years, Max Keiser Sees New Record High Incoming for BTC, 77.77 Billion SHIB Moved by FTX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 4
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 4
Bitcoin Investment Returns of El Salvador Skyrocket, President Claims
Bitcoin Investment Returns of El Salvador Skyrocket, President Claims
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: Bull Run Continues Beyond $2,000, But There's Silver Lining
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: Bull Run Continues Beyond $2,000, But There's Silver Lining
Show all
Advertisement
AD