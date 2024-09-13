Bitcoin to $31,500? Chart Hints at Potential BTC Price Drop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Bitcoin (BTC) chart is hinting toward a massive price drop. The coin has already been struggling with an extended consolidation period, and this potential decline could make the situation worse. It is not a minor decrease; we are talking about a drop of almost 45% in the BTC price. This is a serious warning for the community, as it can have broader impacts on the market.

Ali Martinez, an experienced trader and on-chain analyst, shared his analysis of this potential price dip on X (formerly Twitter). He explained that history suggests that when the Bitcoin price is trading above its 200-day moving average, it rallies higher and witnesses strong returns.

However, Martinez warned that if BTC drops below this level, the market usually witnesses sharp price declines. Sharing the current scenario and analysis of the BTC price chart, Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin is currently trading below this crucial 200-day moving average of $64,000.

In fact, the leading coin on the market has remained below this level for more than a month now. Consequently, Martinez suggested that a massive Bitcoin price drop may be in the cards. He even predicted that this dip may take BTC to its realized price of $31,500. According to estimates, this will be a price decline of almost 45% from the current trading price of the coin.

Bitcoin market sentiment

As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $58,333, after a minor increase of 0.66% in the last 24 hours. The price is down 4.66% in the last 30 days, which truly reflects the sideways movements and the bearish sentiment on the market. The 24-hour trading volume of BTC is also down 19.3%, currently at $29.6 billion.