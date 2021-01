As Bitcoin has topped $41,000 it has also surpassed Facebook and a few other giants by market cap value

Less than an hour ago, Bitcoin breached the $41,000 level. Its market capitalization has surged to $770.65 billion and surpassed that of giants Facebook, Tencent and Alibaba.

Bitcoin has now become one of the top 10 most highly valued assets.

Yesterday, Jan. 7, Bitcoin's market cap value matched that of Tesla; however, a flippening did not happen.

Now, Tesla stands as the next biggest asset for Bitcoin to overcome.