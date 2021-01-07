Bitcoin Now Matches Tesla by Market Cap, Flippening in Sight

Bitcoin has reached an equal market cap value with Tesla and looks ready to surpass the e-car making giant

According to companiesmarketcap, Bitcoin now has a market cap value equal to that of Tesla: $716 billion.

Bitcoin holds 11th place so far, but it looks like it is about to overcome Tesla and enter the top 10 assets listed by market capitalization.

Image via companiesmarketcap

Bitcoin has been quickly rallying both in terms of price and market cap, correspondingly breaking above the $700 billion level earlier today.

Earlier, Bitcoin hater Peter Schiff referred to Tesla and Bitcoin as gambling tools. He stated that these assets showed immense growth in 2020: Bitcoin surged almost 4x and Tesla rose 7x, while his beloved asset—gold—demonstrated a "modest 24 percent rise."

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency broke above the $38,000 level, reaching another all-time high. The previous one was taken on Jan. 6 as Bitcoin broke through $36,000.