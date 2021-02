The world’s largest cryptocurrency has just topped $50,000 for the second time today, printing a large hourly candle

Pushed by the bulls, Bitcoin has just soared from $48,900 to the $50,700 level, adding over $1,500 in less than an hour.

The chart on TradingView shows a large green candle, leading to the $50,700 zone—a new all-time high.

Image via TradingView

At press time, Bitcoin is sitting at $50,399 per coin. BTC surged to $50,000 earlier today but then quickly retraced.

On Jan. 7, the flagship crypto surpassed $40,000 for the first time and has now taken slightly over a month to surpass $50,000.