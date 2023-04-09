Bitcoin Scammers Impersonate $55M Lottery Winner with Fake Facebook Accounts

Sidney lottery winner Scott Gurney is cautioning the public not to send him Bitcoin, as multiple fake Facebook accounts have emerged using his identity to scam people out of their money

Scott Gurney, a recent $55-million lottery winner from Sidney, warns the public not to send him Bitcoin, The Times Colonist reports.

Several bogus Facebook accounts have emerged using his identity to scam people out of money. Since claiming his lottery prize, multiple accounts have appeared on the social media platform, with each account showing a picture of Gurney holding his lottery check.

Some of these accounts offer financial assistance, while others contain feel-good slogans and assurances that their account is the only legitimate one.

Gurney has advised those who have fallen for the scam to contact the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). He empathizes with those who may be facing financial difficulties but emphasizes that people should be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true. It remains unclear how the scammers convinced people to send Bitcoin.

The lottery winner, who is also a financial advisor, is busy taking care of his clients during the tax season and plans to retire in December.

He described winning the lottery as a life-altering experience and acknowledged the need to be responsible and cautious in managing his newfound fortune.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation advises anyone receiving unsolicited messages to exercise caution and not disclose personal information or make any payments. They encourage contacting the police if any criminal activity is suspected.