woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Bitcoin Rising, Altcoins Falling; Analyst Vijay Boyapati Explains What This Means

News
Mon, 10/11/2021 - 16:06
article image
Vladislav Sopov
The Bullish Case for Bitcoin author explains what is special about ongoing BTC price dynamics
Bitcoin Rising, Altcoins Falling; Analyst Vijay Boyapati Explains What This Means
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Best-selling author Vijay Boyapati indicates two similarities between crypto market moves in Q4, 2017, and Q4, 2021.

"This was Q4 2017"

According to Mr. Boyapati, crypto markets are dominated by two trends. Flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin is surging against the U.S. Dollar.

At the same time, altcoins are falling in BTC-denominated pairs as their capitalization rises slower than that of the crypto king.

yield

For the analyst, this situation looks similar to that of insane Q4 of 2017. The Bitcoin (BTC) price went parabolic four years ago and registered a multi-month high close to $20,000.

In Q4, 2021, the Bitcoin (BTC) price logged a breathtaking 215% upsurge, which is the largest quarterly upsurge since Q1, 2013.

Bitcoin dominance close to eight-week high

As altcoins are lagging behind Bitcoin (BTC), the domination of the flagship crypto spikes to August highs. Today, it smashed the 45% level, as per Tradingview charts.

As Bitcoin (BTC) reclaims the $57,000 level, markets are captured by over-bullish sentiment.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index surpasses 75/100; the last time it was that high was when BTC was over $60,000 in April 2021.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation
10/11/2021 - 16:16
Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin Is "Worthless"
10/11/2021 - 16:14
JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin Is "Worthless"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Rising, Altcoins Falling; Analyst Vijay Boyapati Explains What This Means
10/11/2021 - 16:06
Bitcoin Rising, Altcoins Falling; Analyst Vijay Boyapati Explains What This Means
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov