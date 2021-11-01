lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Bitcoin Reserves Across Exchanges Hit Three-Year Low as BTC Trades Between $62,000 and $61,000: Glassnode

News
Mon, 11/01/2021 - 13:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to recent analytics data, Bitcoin and Ethereum reserves on exchanges keep draining, dropping to a major low
Bitcoin Reserves Across Exchanges Hit Three-Year Low as BTC Trades Between $62,000 and $61,000: Glassnode
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Data provided by major on-chain analytics vendor Glassnode shows that investors continue to withdraw their Bitcoin from centralized crypto exchanges; they have been doing it for almost two years.

woj
woj

The Glassnode screenshot was shared by a prominent Twitter account dedicated to Bitcoin: "Bitcoin Archive."

By now, the Bitcoin supply across exchanges has dropped to a three-year low, according to the chart.

Bitcoin has been trading in a range between the $62,000 and $61,000 levels after it had dropped below the $60,000 area earlier today.

The CIO of Moskovski Capital has shared a similar Glassnode chart regarding Ethereum—reserves of the second-largest crypto on exchanges have also been melting as investors are withdrawing ETH to cold wallets for long-term storage. It has declined to 12.2% now.

Related
Digital Currency Group Raises $700 Million from Google and SoftBank

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $61,885 and Ethereum is sitting at $4,350, as per CoinMarketCap.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image $3 Billion in ETH Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation
11/01/2021 - 15:47
$3 Billion in ETH Burned Since EIP 1559 Activation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Four DOGE On-Chain Indicators Show "Bearish" Signals
11/01/2021 - 14:37
Four DOGE On-Chain Indicators Show "Bearish" Signals
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple’s XRP Sales Skyrocketed in Q3, Snowden Slams Shiba Inu Mania, SHIB Billboard Pops Up in Times Square: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/01/2021 - 14:24
Ripple’s XRP Sales Skyrocketed in Q3, Snowden Slams Shiba Inu Mania, SHIB Billboard Pops Up in Times Square: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina