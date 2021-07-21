Bitcoin Recovers From Sub-$30,000 Zone, but Peter Schiff Has Bearish Warning for Bulls

Peter Schiff believes that Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 may be short-lived

After a brutal sell-off on July 20, Bitcoin managed to stage a minor comeback.



The world’s largest cryptocurrency spiked to $30,923 at 5:39 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.



Gold bug Peter Schiff, however, has already put a bearish spin on the recent bounce.



In a recent tweet, he writes that the $30,000 level has now turned into resistance.

Let's see if it hold $30K. Rallies above $30K may now be resistance. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) July 21, 2021

Schiff also noted that Bitcoin sold off on Tuesday while other risk assets recovered.



The S&P 500, for instance, closed 1.52 percent higher on July 20 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.57 percent.



While major stock indexes are trading near their recent all-time highs, Bitcoin is down 52 percent from its recent high.